World Test Championship: Pakistan jumps to 3rd, India maintain top spot

Image Source : AP Pakistan secured a comprehensive 263-run win over Sri Lanka to jump to third position in the World Test Championship.

After Pakistan outclassed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 263 runs in the Karachi Test to win the historic two-match series 1-0, the win helped the Azhar Ali-led side bag 60 points to move to 80 points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are also on 80 points as both the two teams were forced to play a draw in the opening Test in Rawalpindi due to continuous rain and bad weather. The draw had fetched both Sri Lanka and Pakistan 20 points each and the two teams now share the fourth position in the table.

The islanders had started the Test series against Pakistan with 60 points.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led Team India is firmly placed at the top of the points table with 360 points in their kitty. They are followed by Australia, who have 216 points.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winner being crowned as the World Test Champion.