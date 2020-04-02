Why does Team India fail to perform away from home? Virat Kohli reveals reason

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India after defeat in New Zealand Test series last month

It has been a known fact for ages now. Team India is an invincible force at home, but during overseas Test series, especially in SENA nations, India struggle to keep up the pace.

In the last decade, India won 37 out of the 50 Tests they played at home losing none - their best show on home soil in any decade, but lost 25 of the 57 Tests they played away from home winning only 19. Their win-loss ration stood as 0.76, less than their performance in 2000s.

Further dissecting India's performance abroad in this decade, the team played 36 series between 2010 and 2019, and won only seven contests - two were against Sri Lanka and three against West Indies. Their only notable win was the one in Australia last January, while they had come close against South Africa in 2010/10 tour. Of the remaining 11, three ended in a draw and eight in defeats. And of the total 34 matches played in SENA nations, India won only six matches. Two series ended in a whitewashed - against England and Australia - both in 2011.

When asked about the same during an Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Kohli explained that while the Indian team tours England or South Africa every three or four years, overseas players are more accustomed to Indian conditions owing to their participation in IPL every year.

"We go to England and South Africa every three to four years and you guys come to India to play IPL every year. So you get more benefits when you come to India. Despite that, I don't think it matters that much. "

Kohli further explained the difference, saying, "It is all a matter of mindset and fatigue, the condition does not matter so much."

India recently lost a Test series away from home, in New Zealand (2-0) and their next venture is later this year when they travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.