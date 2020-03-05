Watch: Sachin Tendulkar smashes trademark shots on return to practice nets

Image Source : TWITTER/OMGSACHIN India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rolled back time as he hit the practice nets for the upcoming Road Safety World Series.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar returned to practice nets on Thursday as he gears up for the Road Safety World Series. Tendulkar will lead the Indian Masters side in the tournament, which also includes Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Mohammad Kaif, among others.

Tendulkar charged down the track on practice nets to hit some of his trademark shots, and the fans are justifiably excited to see the 'Master Blaster' back on the cricket pitch.

The 47-year-old recently played an over off Ellyse Perry and Anabelle Sutherland during the Australian Bushfire Bash, a relief match for the bushfires which destroyed a large part of the country's ecosystem.

Here is the video of Tendulkar taking on the bowlers in the practice nets:

Sachin Tendulkar batting in the nets gearing up for the Road Safety Series starting this Saturday pic.twitter.com/91rFiFZJQq — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) March 5, 2020

On most of the deliveries, Tendulkar stepped out of the crease to smash the ball over long-off, and also hit one straight over the bowler's head. He also played a flick shot towards the end of the video.

The first match of the Road Safety World Series takes place on March 7, when India Legends take on the West Indies Legends in Mumbai.

The Windies side will be led by another batting great, Brian Lara, and includes players like Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Ridley Jacobs and Ricardo Powell, among others.