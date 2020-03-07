Watch: Sachin Tendulkar bats at Wankhede Stadium for the first time since retirement

Image Source : PTI Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar returned to bat at Wankhede Stadium for the first time since November 2013, when he played his last international match at the venue.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar returned to Wankhede Stadium to play for the first time at the venue since November 16, 2013, when he last appeared for the Indian team in international cricket.

Tendulkar is leading India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, and played in the inaugural match of the tournament against West Indies Legends.

The 46-year-old scored 36 off 29 deliveries, rolling back the years with some beautiful shots, rekindling the memories of his playing days.

He, along with Virender Sehwag, added 84 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs.

India Legends registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over West Indies Legends, as Virender Sehwag remained unbeaten on 74 to steer the side to victory.

The match also featured the likes of Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Ridley Jacobs and Pedro Collins among others in the West Indies side.

For India, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif also batted in the innings, while Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha were all successful with the ball.