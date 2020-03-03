Lions back in Den! Watch MS Dhoni greeting 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina on arrival at CSK

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni returned to practice nets upon his arrival in Chennai as he prepares for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni arrived at Chennai on Monday as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings. It was a grand arrival for the CSK captain as a plethora of fans greeted Dhoni as he reached the team hotel.

The official social media profiles of Chennai Super Kings also posted a video of his arrival, and on Monday, Dhoni also took part in his first practice session with CSK.

As has been the case for the past few years, he received a brilliant reception from the CSK fans as he reached the crease. This was his first officially recorded practice session since his appearance for India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings posted another video of Dhoni as he met another CSK superstar, Suresh Raina.

Raina, fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' among the CSK fanbase, has been one of the mainstays at the franchise and is among the top run-getters in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

Dhoni has been out of action since the World Cup semifinal and fans are eagerly waiting to see the legendary Indian cricketer returning to action in the IPL.

The 2020 edition of the tournament begins on March 29, when MS Dhoni's CSK takes on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.