'Carried the team on his shoulders in 2011 World Cup': Laxman hails Yuvraj's 'unwavering spirit'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh, calling him an 'inspiration' for his fight against cancer and his contribution to the side in the 2011 World Cup win.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman paid tribute to Yuvraj Singh in his ongoing series of tweets, where he selects one of his teammates every day to hail their career.

On Sunday, Laxman heaped praise on former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was key to India's victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He hailed his contribution to the side despite his struggles off-the-field.

Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and it was also reported that his health had deteriorated during the 2011 World Cup campaign. The southpaw was eventually named the Man of the Series in the tournament for his stellar contribution with both, bat (362 runs) and ball (15 wickets).

Laxman's post read: "An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it's scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried his team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit."

Laxman's post read: "An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer, it's scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried his team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit."

An inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer,it’s scarcely believable that @YUVSTRONG12 carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell. That he registered his highest ODI score after his recovery is tribute to his unwavering spirit pic.twitter.com/cRUBAGdBCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 7, 2020

Yuvraj made a strong comeback after his fight against cancer, slamming his highest ODI score in 2017 against England in Cuttack. He hit 150 off just 127 balls including 21 fours and three sixes.

After India had lost three top-order batsmen for just 25, Yuvraj joined forces with M.S. Dhoni and the duo put together a stunning 256-run stand, with the latter also hitting a magnificent ton (134 off 122).

He also appeared for India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Yuvraj retired from all forms of international cricket in 2019.

