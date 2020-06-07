Virat Kohli asks fans to caption his 'running' video; Twitterati comes up with witty replies

Image Source : TWITTER/IMVKOHLI The Indian captain on Sunday asked fans to caption a video, where he can be seen making a sprint.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday posted a six-second video where he can be seen taking a sprint. The skipper asked the fans to make captions for the same, and Twitterati came up with some witty responses.

Virat is significantly active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely due to crisis.

Here's what Virat Kohli posted:

Famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam was one of the many Twitter users who gave suggestions for caption for the video:

Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks.. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020

When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2020

RUN Machine.. literally as in the video. 👏 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 7, 2020

Opposition teams = We can't bare One kohli now 4 kohli's we can't face India this is illegal , Kohli do something



Kohli Alright : https://t.co/9vmAva9iNX — Sai (@akakrcb6) June 7, 2020

Ever since the cricket action has come to a halt, the cricketers have been actively engaging with fellow players and fans on their social media profiles. Virat, too, has participated in various Instagram Live sessions with players like Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Sunil Chhetri, Tamim Iqbal and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

He also regularly posts videos from his training sessions across his social media profiles.

Earlier this week, the Indian captain featured in the top-10 list of the highest earners from Instagram during the lockdown period. He was the only cricketer to feature in the list, which had Cristiano Ronaldo at the top.

The Indian captain is also the sole cricketer to feature in the Forbes list of highest-earning athletes. He features at 66th place, with total earnings of $26 million.

