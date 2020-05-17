Virat Kohli picks Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as an innings he wishes he played

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Sachin Tendulkar with Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli once again expressed his admiration for icon Sachin Tendulkar and spoke about his idol during a fun conversation hosted by India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday.

The duo spoke about various things, both on and off the field, and Tendulkar's topic came up during a quirky rapid-fire round.

Kohli, who is often referred to as Tendulkar's second coming in Indian cricket, spoke about the 'Master Blaster's' iconic knock against Australia in Sharjah in 1998.

"The one knock in international cricket you wished you had played?" Chhetri asked.

"1998 desert storm," Kohli answered straight away.

"Which one, the first one in the semi-final or the final?" Chhetri futher asked.

"The first one where we qualified for the final," Kohli clarified.

22 years ago, against all odds, Tendulkar single-handedly powered India into the Coca Cola Cup final with an astonishing 131-ball 143 in Sharjah.

Although, he couldn't power India over the finishing line in the match, he did manage to drag them into the title clash against the same opposition, which India eventually won.

Kohli was also quizzed by Chhetri about that one Tendulkar shot which he wished was also present in his armoury and the 'Delhi Dasher' spoke about the latter's lap shot.

"Wow... there are so many. You know the ease with which he used to play the lap shot... unbelievable... I never saw him miss it.. unbelievable control. I could never play that shot well so I would look to steal that," Kohli said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage