Virat Kohli picks this player over himself to settle 'debate' for best fielder in Team India

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to talk about their careers and life beyond sport. Some cricketers are also conducting live sessions on Instagram will fellow teammates and international cricketers.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has also been significantly active on his social media profiles. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to settle the 'debate' for the best fielder in the Indian team.

Star Sports, on their official Instagram profile, asked, "If you had one shot at hitting the stumps to save your life, who would you choose to throw for you – Jaddu or Virat?:"

To this, Virat simply replied, "Jaddu. Everytime. End of debate."

Ravindra Jadeja is widely regarded for his fielding skills and is arguably the best fielder among the current generation. His incredible reflexes on the field have turned the tide in India's favour on many occasions across all the formats of the game.

Earlier, India's fielding coach R Sridhar also heaped praise on Jadeja's fielding skills. "He is someone who can keep the opposition on their toes with his fielding. He has an intimidating presence on the field," Sridhar had said.

Virat, on the other hand, is also brilliant on the field and continues to raise the bar for his teammates in the fielding department.

Under normal circumstances, both the players would currently be playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. While Kohli captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jadeja represents Chennai Super Kings.

However, the IPL remains suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

