They're always watching over you: Virat Kohli pens heartwarming message on Father's Day

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli shares old picture with his father

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday penned an emotional and heartwarming message on the occasion of Father's Day wherein he urged his fans to be grateful for the love for their father and to choose one's own path to move forward in life.

"This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you whether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day," tweeted Kohli as he shared an old picture of him with his father.

Kohli had lost his father when he was 18 years old. On the morning of his father's death, he called up his Delhi team coach to inform him what happened and said that he would play for the team. Battling through his emotions, Kohli scored 90 in the game against Karnataka.

This father's day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You'll never have to look behind because they're always watching over you wether they're physically there or not. Happy father's day 😊💛 pic.twitter.com/q7pCR3KGSy — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2020

“I was playing a four day game at the time and was supposed to resume batting the next day when this (father passed) happened at 230 odd in the morning. We all woke up but had no idea what to do. I literally saw him breathe his last,” told Graham Bensinger in a freewheeling interview.

“We drove him to the hospital where unfortunately they could not help revive him. My family broke down but I could not cry and there was no emotion. I could not register what had happened and I was blank.

“I called my coach in the morning and told him what had happened and that I wanted to play because leaving a cricket match was not acceptable to me no matter what.

“While my teammates were consoling me in the dressing room I got overwhelmed by the emotion and broke down.

“Now I feel like it was the most impactful thing to have happened in my life. I came back from the game for the last rites, and promised my brother that I will play for India. My father was keen that I play for India and that was when everything in life became second priority. Cricket became first priority."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage