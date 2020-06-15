Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rashid Khan names Virat Kohli and three others in list of batsmen he finds very tough to bowl

Afghanistan premium spinner Rashid Khan named the four batsmen who are tough to bowl on small grounds according to him. Rashid, who is considered as the top leg-spinner of the current generation, has made a big name for himself by consistent performances in franchise cricket over the years.

Recently in a Live Instagram session with Indian leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, the Afghanistan spinner said that it was his dream to play in IPL and recalled his first game of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Before IPL, I had played in Bangladesh Premier League. It was a different experience in IPL. It was a dream to play in IPL, I grew up watching it on TV. All the international players are there in the league. The coaching staff too is very experienced,” Rashid Khan said.

“My debut was against you guys (RCB). I got hit for boundary for the first ball. It was a tough match for me as there was due in the ground. I was nervous, when I got my first wicket I gained confidence and after getting the second wicket I was enjoying the bowling,” the spinner said.

Rashid revealed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell are very tough batsmen to bowl to especially on small grounds.

“Bowling to Virat bhai, ABD, Russell and Chris Gayle is very tough on small grounds. You don’t get much support from the wicket and boundaries are short too so before the match these things come in mind,” he added.

Rashid, who has so far played four Tests, 71 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Afghanistan, added that he started taking bowling seriously towards the end of 2014.

Rashid and Chahal also made their combined India-Afghanistan team.

The XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

