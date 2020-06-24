Image Source : PCB Unprofessional approach from PCB, players to blame for positive tests: Rashid Latif

Former cricketer Rashid Latif has lashed out at the PCB and the players for their unprofessional approach after 10 Pakistan players tested positive for coronavirus.

Following Monday's announcement that three players had tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for COVID-19. The PCB had organised these 35 tests in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.

"Players who have tested positive were practising outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players is to blame for these positive COVID-19 tests," Latif said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance," he added.

The players who have tested positive for the virus so far are Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

However, Hafeez on Wednesday said he got himself and his family tested in personal capacity for "second opinion" and the results came out negative.

All these players are part of the squad scheduled to travel to England for three Tests and as many T20Is currently scheduled to be played in August and September.

The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24 and will undergo second round of testing on June 25, said the PCB.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that the tour of England is on track.

