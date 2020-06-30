Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Bresnan pens down two-year deal with Warwickshire

Warwickshire county cricket club has signed former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan on a two-year deal that covers up to the end of the 2022 season.

Bresnan will join the Bears initially on a loan deal, subject to clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which covers the remainder of the 2020 county season.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Warwickshire. It's a club that I've always admired, and I've always thoroughly enjoyed playing at Edgbaston with Yorkshire and England," Bresnan was quoted as saying by the official club website.

"I have still got a strong desire to continuing playing at the top level and to win, so hopefully I can pass on a bit of my experience to the young players who are coming through.

"I know quite a few of the players well, so I can't wait to move down and get cracking," he added.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a 19-year career in the game to date and played a lead role in the Yorkshire side that won back-to-back County Championships in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

At the international level, he was part of the England sides that won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010 and that reached number one in the ICC Test world rankings in 2011. He also was part of England's 2010/11 team that won the Ashes in Australia for the first time in 24 years and that retained the urn on home soil in 2013.

"With multiple trophies to his name, Tim is a winner and he knows exactly what it takes to perform and to ultimately succeed at the highest level," Sport Director Paul Farbrace said.

"He has vast experience of bowling in the powerplays and of closing out games with the ball and bat in both white-ball formats. In first-class cricket, he has the ability to bowl long and challenging spells and also produce game-changing innings," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage