Sweetie of the day: Sakshi posts adorable video of 'blushing' husband MS Dhoni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SAKSHISINGH_R MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi

Sakshi Dhoni on Tuesday shared an adorable video of his blushing husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni on her Instagram account while calling him 'Sweetie and cutie of the day.'

In the video, Dhoni is seen carrying luggage in a hotel and completing checking out formalities. It was then that Sakshi starts calling him by 'sweetie' and 'cutie'.

"At least look at me," she says before asking, "Why is my sweetie not looking at me?"

Dhoni does not respond to Sakshi's call and walks towards the reception area where he carries out the hotel formalities.

"He’s so cute, no?" Sakshi asks the hotel staff who is seen standing next to Dhoni, before she repeats her question again. MSD then walks out of the reception area, and towards Sakshi before asking her friends, "Can you do something to throw her out?".

Dhoni is still on a break from international cricket. The veteran cricketer last played for India in World Cup 2019 semis. Since then, India featured in nine limited-overs series, but Dhoni featured in none. He is expected to return for the impending IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings.