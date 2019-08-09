Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for first Test against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side in the longest format of the game, as Sri Lanka announced the 15-member squad for the first Test of the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 15-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand.

The selections were made out of the preliminary squad of 22 players, which was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando.

The side registered an emphatic 3-0 ODI series victory over Bangladesh last month. Dimuth Karunaratne, who led the side in the series, will continue to captain the team in the longest format of the game. Here’s the list of 15 players who are selected for the first Test match against New Zealand:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in the first Test game at Galle Cricket Stadium from August 14 to 18.