Sreesanth still unplayable, bowling really well in the nets: Kerala's Sachin Baby

Sreesanth is set to return to professional cricket later this year when his ban ends in September. The Indian speedster was banned for life after he was found guilty in alleged spot-fixing scandal during IPL 2013. However, the ban was reduced to seven years in 2019.

While Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan has said that Sreesanth will return to the side provided he proves fitness, the bowler himself has expressed confidence over his return to cricket earlier this week.

Now, Sreesanth's domestic teammate and friend Sachin Baby has also heaped praise on the bowler.

"I am really very happy because he is a brother to me. For the last 7 years, I was waiting for him to come back to the Kerala side and perform. We all wanted him to play at the higher category," Sachin Baby told television commentator and presenter Arun Venugopal on an Instagram show 'Homerun With AV'.

"We used to train together for the last couple of years, he was helping me a lot. Still we are working together, practicing together, travelling together, bonding really well."

Last year in October, a video went viral on social media where Sreesanth could be seen bowling in the nets to Baby. Sreesanth bowled the batsman out and celebrated in his typical style.

"He is really bowling well in the nets. The video has gone viral as well. Whenever he bowls to me, I tend to get out because of his pace and swing. He is still unplayable," said Baby.

"We have to work on his match fitness. We are working hard on his bowling. He has been bowling really well in the nets, he is getting wickets in the nets. We are waiting for the rainy season to get over and get on the ground."

Sachin Baby said that he had been helpful even when he was far away from the action, advising him throughout the domestic campaign.

"Even when he was not playing and when I was the captain, he used to tell me what the Kerala side should be doing, what should be our goal," Baby said.

"He always tells us that we should play the Irani Cup. Whatever he told me, I used to tell my teammates. People think that it is my way of expressing things, but it was Sree telling and me sharing it to the players."

