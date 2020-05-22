Sourav Ganguly hails Kolkata Police for Cyclone Amphan relief work

Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly feels proud of Kolkata Police as cops transfer uprooted tree after Cyclone Amphan

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly felt proud of Kolkata Police after a video of cops shifting uprooted tree due to Cyclone Amphan went viral.

The former Indian captain Ganguly retweeted the video clip posted by Debasmita Das (Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Kolkata) post and wrote: "So proud of kolkata police@kolkata police".

Unbelievable effort as they say ..... https://t.co/wTqKwwQ62p — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

So proud of kolkata police@kolkata police https://t.co/e3FO4w4vUp — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Ganguly shared a photo on Instagram fixing a mango tree which was uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The cyclone created chaos in West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. More than 70 people lost their lives in West Bengal due to the landslide caused by the cyclone. (READ HERE)

On Friday, Ganguly posted a couple of photos on his Twitter account where he was seen lifting and fixing the uprooted mango tree in his backyard. "The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest," he captioned the post.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that seventy-two people have died in the state due to cyclone Amphan. "Till now, 72 people have died due to cyclone Amphan. I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone," she said.

It was also revealed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar was damaged due to the cyclone Amphan, said Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India. The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.

