Sourav Ganguly displays his strength in fixing Mango tree uprooted by Cyclone Amphan

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly shared a photo on Instagram fixing a mango tree which was uprooted by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The cyclone created chaos in West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. More than 70 people lost their lives in West Bengal due to the landslide caused by the cyclone.

On Friday, Ganguly posted a couple of photos on his Twitter account where he was seen lifting and fixing the uprooted mango tree in his backyard. "The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest," he captioned the post.

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli hoped for the situation in Odisha and West Bengal to improve. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli prayed for the well being of people affected by the cyclone. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. #PrayForWestBengal," wrote the Indian captain.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that seventy-two people have died in the state due to cyclone Amphan. "Till now, 72 people have died due to cyclone Amphan. I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone," she said.

It was also revealed that a small private aircraft that was parked in a hangar was damaged due to the cyclone Amphan, said Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India. The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after cyclone Amphan

made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.

Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometers per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin. More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force.

