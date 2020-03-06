Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly denies permission to Ravindra Jadeja for playing Ranji Trophy final

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president Jaydev Shah revealed that Sourav Ganguly has rejected the permission for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to play in the Ranji Trophy final. The match will be played from March 9-13 and will clash with India's ODI series against South Africa. The first ODI will be played on March 12.

According to Shah, BCCI president Ganguly has clearly stated that country comes first as Jadeja will not play Ranji finals.

"I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as the country comes first," Shah was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Saurashtra will clash against Bengali in the final of the Ranji Trophy. The Saurashtra side has grown immensely in the past 8 years as they have played 4 finals in them. Jadeja is one of the big-name from the international circuit, would have surely given some boost to the Saurashtra's side for the big finale. Meanwhile, India's Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara will join the Saurashtra side for the clash against Bengal, where Wriddhiman Saha will be giving his services to them.

Shah recommended the BCCI to not schedule international matches during the domestic tournament match such as Ranji Trophy final while pointing out why such a thing doesn't happen during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"If BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion. Will BCCI keep an international match during IPL? No, because it gives money. Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window," the former Saurashtra captain Shah said.

"I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammad Shami (for Bengal) also, Shah said.