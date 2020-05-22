'Sometimes, he would see a Test as ODI': Kane Williamson on Brendon McCullum

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brendon McCullum famously broke the record for fastest century in Tests in his last appearance in the longest format for New Zealand.

Brendon McCullum is widely regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in the history of the game. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, in a conversation with Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, revealed that the former Kiwi skipper, on some occasions, used to score in Tests as if he was playing in ODIs.

McCullum was the captain of New Zealand until his retirement from international cricket in 2016.

"Brendon led superbly well for such a long period of time and it was a great opportunity for me to learn from him. The challenges when Brendon left was two-fold, you are now playing without him as a player and as a leader. One of the challenges was that we wanted to continue to grow as a group," said Williamson in an Instagram live video chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

"There is change always and to embrace it you need to be authentic in leadership. In the case of our team there are other leaders in our team who can help younger players when they come through." (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares picture with Kane Williamson)

When Iqbal pointed out that he heard that McCullum would see a 50-over game as a 40-over one, Williamson simply replied, "in his own mind, maybe."

He went on to reveal that McCullum would sometimes see a Test match as an ODI.

"Sometimes he saw it (ODI) as a T20 and Test cricket as an ODI game and then he would go out and score incredibly quickly," he said.

"Brendon played his natural game and it brought a lot of success to us, Brendon was so gifted in his approach to the game, it really complimented the team in a big way."

Brendon McCullum broke the record of fastest century in Test matches in his last appearance in the longest format for New Zealand.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage