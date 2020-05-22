Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli shares unseen image with 'Good Man' Kane Williamson

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday posted a photo on his Instagram account with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Kohli, who shared a great camaraderie with Williamson, called him a 'Good Man' in the post.

Kohli captioned the post: "Love our chats . Good man @kane_s_w." The image is supposed to be from a Test match from India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

The Indian cricket team last played their international match before the coronavirus break against New Zealand itself. The Asian giants were on about two-month long New Zealand tour where they won T20I series 5-0, but lost ODI series 0-3 and Test series 0-2. (Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli drops insane workout video, shows extreme weightlifting skills)

During the tour, Kohli and Williamson both not played in the fifth T20I between the two teams and a video of them chatting on the boundary line had gone viral and fans loved it.

When asked about the discussion the two skippers had, in the post-match presentation of 5th T20I, Kohli said: "Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language. Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against." (Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals what makes him more motivated while chasing)

Recently in an Instagram live session with his Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, Williamson heaped praises on Kohli and claimed he has set the bar so high.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high," he said.

