'We are chatting and he said..': Shoaib Malik recalls heartwarming moment with Yuvraj Singh post CT'17 final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled a touching moment with Yuvraj Singh after the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

The final of the 2017 Champions Trophy was a fairytale ending for Pakistan, as the side defeated arch-rivals India by 180 runs to clinch the title. India boast of a significantly better record over Pakistan in the ICC tournaments, which made Pakistan's victory in the Champions Trophy special for the side.

In a one-sided game, Indian batting order, which had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni failed to step up in the 339-run chase. Hardik Pandya did increase India's hopes with late fireworks, his dismissal with an unfortunate run-out handed Pakistan the win.

Shoaib Malik, who was a part of the victorious Pakistan team, has now opened up on the chat he shared with Yuvraj Singh following the victory.

“In terms of winning that tournament in 2017, yes it was a great feeling to win another ICC Trophy, but I have another memory that is very special to me,” Malik told PakPassion.net.

“I remember after the final at The Oval against India sitting in the dining hall talking to Yuvraj Singh and we were just chatting and he said, ‘Your team-mates are celebrating, don’t miss out on this special moment, you should be celebrating with them.’ It is just a small example of how cricket generates very good friendships no matter where we come from.” Malik said.

“Yes, we do battle on the field and we try our best to win for our country, but off the field, we can still be friends,” he added. (ALSO READ: Pujara returns to nets after coronavirus break)

India and Pakistan take each other on only in ICC tournaments now. Speaking on the resumption of bilateral series between the two sides, Malik said, "I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes. Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don’t play right now."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage