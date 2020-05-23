Shikhar Dhawan pens down heartwarming post for wife Ayesha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHARDOFFICIAL Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official social media profiles to write a heartwarming post for his wife Ayesha.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been quite active on his social media profiles of late. On Saturday, he shared a heartwarming post for his wife, Ayesha Dhawan, as he shared a picture with her.

In the photo, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with a smile. Dhawan penned a rather sweet caption for the picture.

"Sometimes, all you need is that one person ... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling Ayesha Dhawan," wrote the Indian opener.

With cricket action coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dhawan, like many other cricketers, has been significantly active on social media. He keeps sharing videos and photos with his family, where they can be seen spending quality time.

Earlier this week, Dhawan and his son Zoravar were also seen dancing funnily in a video shared by the cricketer. (ALSO READ: Can't put health at risk, difficult to confirm dates for IPL: Rijiju)

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a series of guidelines and recommendations named 'Back to Cricket Guidelines', which note down the process for the resumption of the international game.

There have been significant restrictions which may come into play, keeping in mind the social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the ICC has recommended umpires to use gloves while handling the ball, it has also asked the cricket boards to have a Chief Medical Officer, in addition to 14-day isolation camps prior to international series.

