ICC recommends appointment of medical officers, 14-day isolation camps for resumption of international cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC has released detailed guidelines, which include the appointment of Chief Medical Officers, and 14-day isolation training camps for resumption of international cricket.

The International Cricket Council on Friday recommended the appointment of Chief Medical Officers and 14-day isolation camps for the resumption of international cricket. The ICC, in a 16-page guideline, called 'Back To Cricket', listed a series of recommendations for cricket boards across the globe to follow ahead of the resumption of the game.

According to a statement released by the ICC, the guidelines "do not provide answers to when the game can resume in different parts of the world," but "rather it provides a framework with practical suggestions on how members can resume cricket in a manner that protects against the risk of transmission of infection with the COVID-19 virus."

The ICC issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at resumption of cricket around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

"Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition," the ICC said in one of the pointers.

Another point was, "Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and CV-19 testing - eg. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is CV-19 free."

The sport's governing body also recommended developing an appropriate testing plan during training and competition.

All cricket activities are shut since the pandemic struck the world.

Even the upcoming T20 World Cup is under threat due to the deadly disease.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage