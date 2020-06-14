Shahid Afridi thanks well wishers for messages after testing positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday thanked everybody for their wishes on his speedy recovery after he revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"A quick message to thank everybody who's been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I've been receiving; thank you so much. Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all," Afridi said in a tweet.

He wrote a heartfelt message on popular social media platform Twitter on Saturday to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus.

A quick message to thank everybody who’s been praying for my recovery and for the heartfelt messages I’ve been receiving; thank you so much. Please stay safe & continue to look out for those who need help during these testing times. Lots of love for you all 🙏🏻 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 14, 2020

Afridi stated that he had been feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He had urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.

His Twitter post read: "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."

Earlier, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir wished Afridi a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir told the media.

"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage