Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Have a great year ahead: Sachin Tendulkar wishes MS Dhoni on 39th birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 39th on Tuesday and the cricket fraternity showered love for the wicket-keeper batsman on the special occasion. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished Dhoni on his 39th birthday with a special message on Twitter.

Under Dhoni's leadership, Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled his ultimate dream of winning the World Cup in 2011. Tendulkar played 7 World Cups for India and tasted success in the last with Dhoni in charge of the team.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @msdhoni! May God bless you with good health and happiness in life. Have a great year ahead."

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also wished Dhoni on the special occasion. "Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

The former India captain last played for India in 2019 World Cup, where India was eliminated in the semifinal round after suffering heartbreak defeat against New Zealand in Manchester.

Dhoni was expecting to make his comeback in the Indian team with the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to start from March 29, but was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni is the only captain in cricket's history to win all three ICC tournaments as captain. He led the Men in Blue to inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, then won the ODI WC with India after 28 years in 2011 and in 2013 he completed the treble with Champions Trophy victory in England.

