Sachin Tendulkar casts vote with son Arjun, wife Anjali in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHIN TENDULKA Sachin Tendulkar and his family cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar and his family cast their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday.

Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning.

"Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram, as he shared a picture with his family.

Polling is also being held in the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was among the early voters in Nagpur, said people will vote on the basis of the five-year performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation in Maharashtra.

Many celebrities, including actors Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan, also cast their votes in the morning.