Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ROHITSHARMA45 Rohit Sharma opens up on life with daughter Samaira, makes hilarious 'breakfast' confession

Rohit Sharma is one of the busiest cricketers in the world at the moment as he plays all three formats and endorses numerous products. The destructive opening batsman doesn't get much time for himself but the lockdown period is helping him to spend quality time with family.

With travelling and playing international cricket almost throughout the year, Rohit gets lesser time to enjoy the stuff that he used to do. But Indian Premier League is a time when Rohit enjoys his cravings for street food. (Also Read: Rohit Sharma pens emotional message for wife Ritika Sajdeh amid lockdown break)

In an Instagram live chat with India's Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit talked about how his daughter Samaira changed his life.

Rohit claims that now with baby girl Samaira in his life, he has to give up his cravings for street food at midnight during Indian Premier League.

"I've been out couple of times, gone to that famous place near Chowpatty. One of the best pav bhaajis you will get there. Now I've got a little one in the house, probably sleeping at that point so there is no chance of going and eating pav bhaajis after midnight," Rohit told Ashwin on Instagram live.

Rohit further talked about his daughter Samaira and how he spent time with her.

"I used take that responsibility of making Samaira burp in the middle of the night. Now I walk around and do it rather than having her on my lap. Such a relief when they burp, when you put them to sleep. I was not good at this, was the only thing I was lacking behind in." (Also Read: Rohit Sharma urges people to 'grasp for the silver linings' amid coronavirus crisis)

He also revealed how the lockdown is helping him to understand how to make her daughter go to sleep at night.

"Putting her to sleep is something I couldn't figure out because for 1.5 years she used to go to sleep early on tours or I was going to sleep early. I never really had an opportunity to be with her and maker her go to sleep. Now I am at home... I did it once in the afternoon but haven't done it at night yet. Hopefully, by the end of the lockdown I should be able to make her go to sleep," Rohit said. (Also Read: Long-term goals add to pressure and stress, prefer to set short-term targets: Rohit Sharma)

The Mumbai Indians skipper also said he has never made to the breakfast table in IPL because he needs 9-10 hours sleep.

"It's true that I've never made it to the breakfast table in IPL history, also because of other reasons as it gets very late after matches. I need my 9-10 hours of sleep, that is a must. Since Samaira was born, I used to sleep with her. I somehow managed to sleep with her and wake up with her. Because once she's up your not going to get your sleep," Rohit said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage