Long-term goals add to pressure and stress, prefer to set short-term targets: Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that he prefers to set short-term goals instead of thinking long-term. He believes that long-term goals often add to pressure and stress which can be detrimental for a player's career.

The cricket action has come to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus around the globe and the players are using the forced break to look back at their careers and life beyond the sport.

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in anyway, on the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months – who is it against, what can I do best," Rohit said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," he added.

The Indian opener also talked about resuming the sport in the post-pandemic world, saying that he remains optimistic about returning to the game as soon as possible.

"In the upcoming years, I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don't know when we will play again," said the 32-year-old.

"When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what's coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or IPL," said Rohit.

"We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned – we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against," he added.

