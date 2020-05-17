Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ROHITSHARMA45 Rohit Sharma pens emotional message for wife Ritika Sajdeh amid lockdown break

The COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown has made India cricketer Rohit Sharma realise what he missed with wife Ritika Sajdeh when the two are not together.

"As we say learning never stops, I'm grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn something everyday about each other. This time has made me realise what we miss, when we are not together," Rohit said in an Instagram post on his handle with a picture of him and Ritika together.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit also pledged his commitment to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh's social media challenge.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh on popular social media platform Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Rohit posted a video on his Twitter handle where the limited-overs vice-captain could be seen juggling the ball using the handle of his bat.

Rohit further nominated India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

"There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home," he captioned the post.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Former and current cricketers have been taking to their social media handles to keep connected with the fans since the sport came to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

