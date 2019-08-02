Rohit Sharma missing from Virat Kohli's 'squad' pic, fans wonder why

Image Source : VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma is missing from the frame, which has once again given ammunition to people who have been speculating about a rift between Virat Kohli and his deputy.

The Indian cricket team has arrived in the United States for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies which starts from Saturday.

Players have been taking to their social media handles posting pictures of themselves while practising and enjoying in Florida.

On Friday, skipper Virat Kohli also posted a picture with his teammates on Instagram with a caption "SQUAD".

In the picture, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul can be seen posing alongside Virat Kohli.

However, vice-captain Rohit Sharma is missing from the frame, which has once again given ammunition to people who have been speculating about a rift between Virat Kohli and his deputy.

Various fans commented on the picture asking about the absence of India vice-captain.

Earlier before the departure for the West Indies tour, Rohit Sharma had also posted a photo on Instagram which said: "I don't just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country."

Ever since India's exit from the World Cup in the semifinals, there have been rumours about a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, both Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have denied the reports with the India captain terming the rumours "baffling".

Rohit Sharma doesn't follow Virat Kohli on Instagram and recently he unfollowed Anushka Sharma -- wife of India skipper too, which added fuel to the rift rumours.

However, Virat Kohli still follows Rohit Sharma on Instagram, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Anushka Sharma also doesn't follow Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika Sajdeh who doesn't follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

