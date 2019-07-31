Rohit Sharma puts out strongly-worded message amidst reports of rift between him and Virat Kohli

Image Source : TWITTER/ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma has broken the silence amidst the reports that he and Virat Kohli are not on friendly terms in the Indian team's dressing room.

The reports of a rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma dominated on the social media ever since India's exit from the 2019 World Cup earlier this month.

The base of the story, however, was an Instagram activity, which naturally left the Indian captain a little furious, confused and bemused - all at the same time, when he was asked to clarify during the pre-departure press conference for the West Indies tour.

"In my opinion, it's baffling. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff," Virat said. "I've been to few public events. Everyone comes up and says we have respect for you. And here we are feeding off lies and overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our heads, and want to accept that this is the truth.

"I've seen this for too long now, bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful beyond a point, honestly. I've played the game for 11 years, Rohit has played for 10 years. It's bizarre that people are creating this stuff on the outside. You guys come to the change room and see, we can't make videos and show you guys."

And after the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma has also broken the silence on the widely-spread, yet unnecessarily discussed issue - which isn't even there in the first place.

The Indian vice-captain took to Twitter to post the message.

I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country. pic.twitter.com/S4RFkC0pSk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 31, 2019

"I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country," wrote Rohit.

The Indian opener is the part of the squad for the tour to the West Indies for all the three formats. The Indian team will be back in action on August 3 in the first T20I of the three-match series in Florida.