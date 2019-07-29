Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli ridicules reports of rift with Rohit Sharma: 'It's absolutely baffling'

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday dismissed the reports of rift between him and Rohit Sharma and said it was impossible for the team to dish out the good performances if there was any rift between the players.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Indian team's departure to the West Indies, Kohli said it was baffling to read such reports in the media.

"If I don't like a person or I am insecure, you'll see it on my face. I have always praised Rohit whenever I feel he bats well. I don't know who is benefitting with all these stories. It's baffling and ridiculous to read such stuff," Kohli said.

"In my opinion, it's baffling, it's absolutely ridiculous. I have been to many public events and people praised us about how we played and here we are feeding of lies, we are overlooking facts, we are turning a blind eyes to all the good things that have happened and creating fantasies and scenario in our head and we are ready to accept that this is the true.

"And I have seen this for too long now and bringing personal lives into the picture it's disrespecting. I have played the game of 11 years and Rohit has played it for 10 years and it's bizarre that people are creating this stuff on the outside. It baffles you as a leader as a coach and as a team when lies are being floated around and they are made to look like they are believable," Kohli added.

Rumours about a rift between Kohli and his deputy Rohit has been in the news ever since the Indian team failed to win the recently-held World Cup in England and Wales.

From talks of issues between the senior players to rumours that some senior members of the team were not happy with one cricketer breaking the 'family clause', there have been stories making headlines every other day since July 9 when India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

There have been reports that there are two lobbies within the Indian dressing room -- one of Kohli and the other of Rohit.

However, Kohli has dismissed all such reports.

"We wouldn't have had the kind of performances we've had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn't a good one. It is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust and understanding in our team," he said.