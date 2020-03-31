Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Team India limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakh in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet. Rohit took to Twitter to share that he donated Rs 45 lakh in PM-CARES Funds, Rs 25 lakh in CM Relief Fund Maharashtra, while Rs 5 Lakh each to Feeding India and Welfare of stray dogs organisations.

Rohit wrote: "We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra."

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also pledged to donate money to PM CARES FUND and Maharasthra CM Relief Fund to combat coronavirus crisis in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

There have been over 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the country so far. The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to the postponement and cancellation of various sporting events around the country.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is also suspended till April 15.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said that he is still looking forward to IPL.

"Still looking forward, fingers crossed. At some stage, if things settle down, it should happen. We have got a few good additions to the squad like Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Boult is a good buy on a pitch like Wankhede with the swinging ball, I was looking forward to that. Along with Bumrah, he would have made a good combination," he said.