Rohit Sharma pips David Warner by a run to remain leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup

On the grandest stage, it was one batsman who hogged the limelight as on five occasions, Rohit Sharma raised his bat and his helmet as the Team India opener officially became the leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup.

Despite India being knocked out in the semi-finals of the stage, it was between Kane Williamson or Joe Root who could surpass the HIT-MAN's runs but the two batsmen just couldn't in the finals.

Rohit officially put his stamp of being the leading run-scorer in the World Cup by scoring 648 in nine matches played in the tournament. The opener could do as much as possible, but couldn't help out India when it mattered as he was dismissed for 1 in the semi-final clash against New Zealand. Rohit had the opportunity to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record 673 but alas, he couldn't.

However, Rohit did slam a record five centuries in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's four.

After Rohit, it was Australia's explosive batsman David Warner who entered the 600+ run club, falling just one run behind the HIT-MAN with 647 runs in 10 matches played. Warner scored three centuries in the tournament, leading the Aussies from the front. However, the defending champions were ousted by England in the semis clash.

Third on the list was star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been the tournament's stand out performer with the bat and ball as he was also a player and in fact, the first to get to 600 runs in the tournament. Shakib scored two centuries and scored a total of 606 runs and also took 11 wickets in 8 matches played.