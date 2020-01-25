Rishabh has to work really hard on his wicketkeeping: Ravi Shastri on Pant's road ahead

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant with Ravi Shastri

While India have found the missing piece in their T20I puzzle by appointing KL Rahul as their wicketkeeper-batsman, the move simultaneously leaves a huge question mark on Rishabh Pant's future in the team. He still remains part of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, but is now a back-up option, who rested out of the opener in Auckland. Head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday finally opened up on the road ahead for the youngster.

"He has to work really hard on his wicketkeeping. He is not a natural ‘keeper but he’s got all that talent which will go to waste if he doesn’t work on his keeping. I think he has realised that and if you see him now, he is working extremely hard on his ‘keeping as well," told the 57-year-old former all-rounder told The Hindu.

Pant lost his spot after suffering a concussion in the opener of the ODI series against Australia at home. The injury allowed India to try Rahul as their wicketkeeper for the series and the 25-year-old responded impressively while also continuing with his dominating performance with the bat.

Shortly later, skipper Virat Kohli threw his weight behind Rahul as their primary option as wicketkeeper for the impending contests and wants to see how the strategy works out.

Meanwhile, Rahul is relishing the role and feels that the job improves his batting even better.

"I'm quite honestly loving it. At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I've never kept. (But) I've kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I've kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I've still stayed in touch with wicket keeping," he said in the post-match conference on Friday where he scored 56 in the winning cause.