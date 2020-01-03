Image Source : INSTAGRAM- @RISHABPANT Rishabh Pant spends quality time with girlfriend Isha Negi on New Year. See photos

Indian cricketers spent this New Year with their partners in different parts of the world. From skipper, Virat Kohli to allrounder Hardik Pandya shared the glimpse of their vacations with special ones on the social media profiles. Kohli went to Switzerland with wife Anushka Sharma while, Hardik spent time Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. The flamboyant allrounder also got engaged to the Serbian model on the vacation.

The latest addition to the list is Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who recently shared a post with his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on his Instagram profile. "I like me better when I'm with you," Rishabh Pant captioned the photo.

In the photo, Rishabh and Isha can be seen on a snow-clad mountain. He also shared a picture and a video from his vacation on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Isha also shared a photo with the Rishabh on his social media coount and wrote: "5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie," with a 'sparkling heart emoji'.

Seen as heir apparent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 22-year-old Pant has been receiving flak for his failure to perform consistently at the top level.

Pant had an ordinary outing behind the wickets in the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series starting from January 5 in Guwahati.