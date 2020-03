Image Source : TWITTER/SAUCRICKET Saurashtra defeated Gujarat by 92 runs in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy, and will take on Bengal for the title.

Saurashtra registered a 92-run victory over Gujarat, putting the incredible comeback led by Parthiv Patel and Chirag Gandhi in vain to set up a final clash with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaydev Unadkat was the star of the game, as he picked seven wickets in the second innings as Gujarat were bowled out on 234 in a 325-run chase. Unadkat dismissed both, Patel (93) and Gandhi (96) to end Gujarat's hopes of making it to the final.

The final will take place on March 9.

(More to follow..)