Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Praveen Kumar accused of beating neighbour and mishandling of minor

Praveen Kumar accused of beating neighbour and mishandling of minor

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar was involved in a brawl and is accused of beating a neighbour and mishandling a minor boy.

IANS IANS
Meerut Published on: December 15, 2019 16:16 IST
praveen kumar, praveen kumar neighbour, praveen kumar cricketer
Image Source : IANS

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar has been accused of beating a neighbour and mishandling a minor boy.

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar has been accused of beating up his neighbour and manhandling a minor boy.

According to the neighbour, Deepak Sharma: "I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Kumar came in his car and started abusing the bus driver first and later, he abused me.

"He was in an inebriated state. He thrashed me and pushed my seven-year-old son. I have fractured my hand."

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain said: "Both neighbours informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements.

"Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process is also done."

The victim Deepak Sharma claimed that the police had refused to register his complaint and told him to approach higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

"Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats," he stated.

Praveen Kumar refused to speak to the media or issue a statement on the incident.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News