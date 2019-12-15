Praveen Kumar accused of beating neighbour and mishandling of minor

Image Source : IANS Former cricketer Praveen Kumar has been accused of beating a neighbour and mishandling a minor boy.

According to the neighbour, Deepak Sharma: "I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Kumar came in his car and started abusing the bus driver first and later, he abused me.

"He was in an inebriated state. He thrashed me and pushed my seven-year-old son. I have fractured my hand."

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain said: "Both neighbours informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements.

"Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process is also done."

The victim Deepak Sharma claimed that the police had refused to register his complaint and told him to approach higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

"Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats," he stated.

Praveen Kumar refused to speak to the media or issue a statement on the incident.