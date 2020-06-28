Parthiv Patel points out major differences in Virat Kohli's captaincy for India and RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/AP India's wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel pointed out the differences in Virat Kohli's captaincy approach for Team India and RCB.

Virat Kohli has maintained his reputation as an aggressive captain. His teammate with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore Parthiv Patel has now provided an insight into how Virat is a different captain when he is leading India as compared to his leadership at RCB.

Parthiv believes that Virat is more aggressive while leading the Indian team as he has a number of quality fast bowling options. When he captains RCB, he tends to bring out the best in the team.

"Sometimes (a captain's aggressive nature) depends upon what kind of players you have in the team. So when Virat is leading Team India you will find him to be a different captain. He has got Bumrah, Shami and good spinners on the roster so he is always thinking wickets," Parthiv said during former India cricketer Aakash Chopra's show 'AakashVani' on his YouTube channel.

"For RCB, he tries to make the team perform as per their capability. Also, where the team is playing matters a lot as well. If you aren't getting help from the wicket you tend to take defensive approach.

"For example if we keep them under 180-190 then we can try and win the game but if we try to be aggressive and concede in excess of 220 then we will be out of the game altogether.

"So for this reason I feel Kohli is a bit aggressive when he is captaining Team India in comparison to when he is leading RCB," said the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman.

Parthiv also talked about former Indian captain MS Dhoni, stressing that he lets the players express themselves as Dhoni remains "aware" about everyone's potential. (ALSO READ: Pakistan squad departs for tour to England)

"I think Dhoni is fully aware of every player's potential and how much can be taken out from him. We talk about giving 100 per cent, but every player's level of 100 percent differs," Parthiv said.

"So, Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves."

Talking about Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Parthiv said that he has improved a lot since leading the side for the first time in 2014. He also added that Rohit and Dhoni are "really good" when it comes to man-management.

"Rohit plans really well. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role - he is a master in figuring that out. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good.

"Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to be leading from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him. Dhoni and Rohit keeps the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves."

(With inputs from IANS)

