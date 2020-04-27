Officially makes it to the list of idiots: Ramiz Raja on Umar Akmal's 3-year corruption ban

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Umar Akmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Monday once again urged Pakistan cricket authorities to take more stringent actions against players involved in match-fixing after Umar Akmal was handed a three-year international ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to inform corrupt approaches ahead of this year's Pakistan Super League.

The ban was imposed by its Disciplinary Panel chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. "Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan," read a tweet from the official handle of the PCB's media department.

Reacting to the news, Ramiz called for such players to be put behind bars and urged Pakistan to pass a legislative law against such criminal offence that brings disrepute to the nation.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack a***s belong! Otherwise brave for more!!" tweeted Ramiz hours after the ban was announced.

This is not the first time that Ramiz has been vocal towards such offences. Earlier this month, he had criticised the board for allowing players like Mohammad Amir and Sharjeel Khan back into the cricket team despite their past involvement in spot-fixing. Ami was suspended for five years for his involvement in the 2010 Lord's scandal, while Sharjeel was found guilty for his role in a scandal during the 2016 season of PSL.

"You ask me I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops. I have no doubt that giving concession to big names also damaged Pakistan cricket," Raja had said, referring to Amir.

"There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket," he further said.

