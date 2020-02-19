USA's Nisarg Patel suspended after bowling action found to be illegal

Image Source : ICC The USA's Nisarg Patel has been suspended with immediate effect after his bowling action was found to be illegal.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of Nisarg Patel of the US to be illegal and as such he has has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

Patel was reported following the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between Oman and the USA in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 11.

The assessment was carried out by an Expert Panel in accordance with clause 4.7 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations and has concluded that Patel's bowling action was above the 15° level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations.

The suspension will remain in place until Patel undertakes a review of his bowling action by an expert panel or submits an independent assessment of his action to an accredited ICC testing centre which confirms that he can bowl without using an illegal action.