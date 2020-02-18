Image Source : TWITTER New Wall in Making: Rahul Dravid's son Samit slams second double century inside 2 months in U-14 cricket

Rahul Dravid's son Samit is following his father's footsteps and slammed a double-hundred in Under-14 cricket in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament for his school Mallya Aditi International. Samit Dravid slammed 33 boundaries in his destructive knock of 204 off 146 balls.

Riding on Samit's double ton Mallya Aditi International posted 377 for three in 50 overs. Chasing a massive target, opposition Sri Kumaran Children's Academy was bowled out for 110 as Samit's team won the game by 267 runs.

Samit was also a hit with a ball in the match, as he picked two wickets.

It was Samit's second double century in the past two months as in December 2019, Samit slammed 201 while playing for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. He took 256 balls hit 22 deliveries in that game. He scalped three wickets of Dharwad Zone in the first innings.

Samit continued his golden run in that game with an unbeaten knock of 94 but it wasn't enough to take his team to the victory line.