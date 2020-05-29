Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says important to ensure proper health measures before hosting IPL

Image Source : TWITTER/KIRENRIJIJU Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that all health measures will be ensured before the 13th season of the Indian Premier League is given a go-ahead by the government.

Speaking on India TV's #TeamModiOnIndiaTV on Friday, Rijiju said, "As far as IPL and other sporting leagues go, we need to ensure that health and other mechanisms are in place before we take any informed decision."

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29 onwards at the Wankhede, but was postponed twice owing to the coronavirus concern.

Rijiju also clarified that all sporting events to be held this year will be in empty stadiums.

"Once the sporting events restart, we need to adapt ourselves to them being held at empty stadia without spectators. At least till the end of this year, expect no spectators as sporting events resume," he added.

BCCI now has been eyeing the October-November window to stage the 13th edition of the tournament which will only be possible if the ICC World T20 World Cup is postponed by the governing council. (ALSO READ: Prepared roadmap for return of sports, ready to fight pandemic: Rijiju)

BCCI hence has been keenly following the developments of the ICC board meetings which will decide the fate of the quadrennial tournament, scheduled to take place in Australia.

Earlier this week, former India captain and Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble is hopeful of the IPL happening this year although it will be in the absence of spectators.

"Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there is still a possibility (to hold IPL this year) if we can cram in the schedule," Kumble was quoted as saying by Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there's still a possibility, we are all optimistic," said the former spinner, who is also the chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee.

