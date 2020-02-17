Watch: Navdeep Saini talks to Mohammed Shami, reveals his 'life-changing' moment

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In an interview posted by the BCCI, Navdeep Saini opened up on his time with team India so far.

Young pacer Navdeep Saini is thrilled about representing his country at the highest level and he is only aiming to play well and win as many games as he can for Team India.

"I am happy to be playing at the highest level. Like every other player, it was also my dream which has now come true. I just want to carry on with my performances," Saini said during a conversation with fellow teammate Mohammed Shami.

"When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji. From there, to become a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me."

So far, he has represented India in five ODIs and 10 T20Is in which he has picked 5 and 13 wickets respectively. Saini, who made his international debut last year during West Indies tour, has also been included for the first in the Test squad and is gearing up to face New Zealand in red-ball cricket.

During the conversation for the BCCI TV, the 27-year-old also revealed that his preferred language is Punjabi.

WATCH: Representing the country a dream come true 🇮🇳: Saini @MdShami11 turns anchor as he quizzes the speedster on his cricketing journey from domestic to the international level 💪💪- by @rajalarora



Full video here 📽️👉 https://t.co/bersP8fEWj pic.twitter.com/yhP5TxJq3G — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2020

"I am very soft at heart. When it comes to language, I am very comfortable with Punjabi. I try to interact with my Indian teammates in Punjabi and they find it funny."

When asked about how he would help underprivileged children, Saini said: "I will try to help them in every possible manner. I have provided financial aid, like providing them with kits to two-three children I have come across till now."

"I have faced similar situation in my childhood, so I know the hardships," he added.