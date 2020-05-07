MS Dhoni would always remain available for chat with players, says Ashish Nehra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra said that MS Dhoni would subtly pass on the message in conversation with players.

With cricket coming to a standstill, the players -- both, current and former are taking it to social media to talk about life in the game and beyond. While some cricketers are conducting their own live sessions, many are also participating in live interviews.

In one such interview with Aakash Chopra, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra talked about MS Dhoni.

Much has been discussed about the former Indian captain over the past year -- ever since he made his final appearance for India in the 2019 World Cup. While his future has been talked about significantly, many former cricketers also look back at Dhoni's highly successful career with the Indian team.

Nehra, in conversation with Chopra, talked about Dhoni's availability to each of his players. He said that the former Indian captain was always open for a chat with his teammates and his hotel room would always be open for them after the games.

"People think that Dhoni doesn't talk much. That is not the case. His room would remain open in the night after matches. Anyone could walk in, order food and discuss cricket," Nehra said while speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his show 'Aakash Vani'.

"Be it in CSK or in the Indian team, Dhoni would pass on the message on what he thinks a player needs to do during a conversation and that would be enough for the players to get the drift," added Nehra who played a lot of cricket under Dhoni's captaincy both for India and at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

Nehra also spoke on former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, saying he was a leader who used to back his players to the hilt.

"Dhoni had senior players around him when he took over and the challenge was how to manage them. Dada had a team of juniors and he backed them to the hilt. He would go all out to back his players,"

(With inputs from IANS)

