Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Has MS Dhoni retired? Twitter hashtag worries fans

MS Dhoni was last seen with the team on day five of the Ranchi Test, which India won by an innings and 202 runs over South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2019 13:20 IST
MS Dhoni's retirement stories have been doing rounds for a while now and every information regarding the former India captain is scrutinized and taken into deep consideration.

Twitter was abuzz on Tuesday as fans woke up to a trending hashtag of '#DhoniRetires' on social media.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain is yet to feature for India after the World Cup, where India were knocked out in the semi-finals by New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical and is yet to play a single game of cricket internationally or domestically.

Few days ago, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad also hinted that Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are being looked at for limited-overs cricket, which more or less made Dhoni's return to the fray out of question. 

Dhoni was last seen with the team on day five of the Ranchi Test, which India won by an innings and 202 runs over South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Since then, there has been no official word from him, the team management or the BCCI regarding Dhoni's future.

However, fans got concerned with the trending hashtag and since then, took to Twitter to thank the former captain and speculate further regarding his future.

