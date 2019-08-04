Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
Watch: MS Dhoni plays volleyball with his Territorial Army battalion

Dhoni, who has taken a two-month sabbatical from the sport, joined army duty on July 31 and was recently spotted playing volleyball with his colleagues somewhere in Jammu and Kashmir. 

New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2019 17:31 IST
MS Dhoni

Taking a break from cricket, Team India veteran MS Dhoni is currently serving the Territorial Army as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has taken a sabbatical at the moment from the sport, joined the army duty on July 31 and was recently spotted playing volleyball with his colleagues somewhere in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Take a look. 

Taking a two-month break from the Indian team, Dhoni is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.

"When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfil the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task," Rawat had said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has trained as a paratrooper and jumped from an aircraft as well, an army official said, which is part of his training. 

Dhoni, who was part of India's 2019 World Cup team, was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011 soon after he led India to 2011 World Cup title.

