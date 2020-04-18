Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni arguably the greatest captain ever: Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has made his choice for greatest captain ever to play the game. Pietersen picked India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as the greatest of all.

Dhoni is the only player in world cricket to win all three major ICC trophies as captain: 2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy.

When asked, Pietersen said it would be difficult to argue against Dhoni's greatness.

"It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK," Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, told Star Sports.

MS Dhoni is also one of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League history. He is the only the second captain to clinch three IPL trophies as skipper. The first on the list is Rohit Sharma with four.

The IPL was supposed to be his comeback event but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, believes that the franchise could have added another one or two titles if they had got swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell earlier than it did.

The 2019 IPL was the best for Russell as he was at his destructive best throughout that season. Russell slammed 510 runs in 14 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 204.81. He was also adjourned as the Most Valuable Player of 2019 IPL.

Imagine (Andre) Russell going for (Rs) 50 Lakhs to KKR and Pawan Negi for (Rs) 8 crore to (Delhi) Daredevils. I probably wished that he would have been there for 7 years when I was playing we would have certainly won one or two more," said the former left-handed batsman.

