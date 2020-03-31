Lord's opens up for NHS and local community to aid fight against coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Earlier, Joe Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, stressed on the importance of teamwork as a society in their fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic

In light of the current situation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to help the medical staff by providing them parking space available at the Lords Cricket Ground. In a statement, the MCC said it has also decided to provide storage areas for the Wellington Hospital in the UK.

"MCC has currently provided 75 parking space at Lord's for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. We are also providing storage areas for the Wellington Hospital – which is situated very close to the ground," said MCC.

"MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry."

Earlier, England Test captain Joe Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, stressed on the importance of team work as a society in their fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world off its feet.

"Social distancing may mean that we can't come together in a physical sense, but our strength lies in our communities coming together to help one another," he said.

England women's team captain Heather Knight has said that she has joined National Health Service's (NHS) volunteer scheme and will be helping in transporting medicines and spreading awareness about the pandemic in the UK.

British media reports state that over 170,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer scheme since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the UK while over 1,400 people have lost their lives.